Throughout the past few months, much has been made of LeBron James' oldest son Bronny and his rise through the ranks of youth basketball. At just 14 years old, Bronny already has a ton of potential and some scouts feel as though he could be playing for some of the best college programs in the country. If he continues to work hard, he could even find himself in the NBA someday, although it would be unfair to generate such expectations when Bronny Jr is still trying to develop his game.

Last night, an account on Twitter asked about what people can expect from Bronny moving forward. As you can imagine, LeBron saw the tweet and decided to shower his son with some heartfelt praise about the kind of player he is.

"Expect a kid that will play for his teammates. Will work hard, pay his dues and when his number is called he’ll make mistakes like any kid but will be ready and coached very well," LeBron wrote. "Someone who doesn’t care about rankings cause the only thing that matters is his team success."

Some analysts have already linked Bronny to the Duke basketball program as head coach Mike Krzyzewski has attended some of his games. If this were to happen, Duke would certainly become the biggest story in sports for a whole year.