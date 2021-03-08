LeBron James is one of those players who can start trends depending on the shoes he wears. Every single game, fans are looking at his feet to determine which new kicks should be added to their collection. When it comes to the All-Star Game, this fact is magnified to infinity as it's normally a time for all of the players around the league to show off and make their fans at least a tiny bit jealous.

On Sunday night, that is exactly what LeBron did as he came through with an unreleased pair of yellow Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Lows. This pair was actually gifted to LeBron by Virgil Abloh and as you can see, the yellow colorway actually matches the jersey that LeBron wore throughout the game. The pair has a similar layout to the blue MCA model, but this time, flashy yellow dresses the leather.

LeBron has been known to wear Off-White x Nike sneakers from time-to-time, so it should come as no surprise that Virgil would come through and bless the NBA superstar with his very own unique pair, that is mostly a one-of-a-kind.

Let us know if you want to see these shoes hit the market, in the comments below.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images