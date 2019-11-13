Virgil Abloh's Off-White brand has been creating some magic with Nike since 2017 and while the original "The Ten" collection remains iconic, the two continue to work on other new silhouettes. Over the last year, it seems as though Abloh has been quite obsessed with track athletes and shoes that can be worn on clay surfaces. A great example of this is the Off-White x Nike Vapor Street that is set to release on Thursday, November 14th.

While the shoe is only two days away, it seems as though some famous Nike athletes and enthusiasts have gotten their hands on some early pairs. As you can imagine, LeBron James is one of the lucky ones and took to his Instagram where he posted a photo of himself in the vibrant yellow colorway.

LeBron is also signed to the luggage brand Rimowa and in the photo, he is flexing the Off-White x Rimowa collab. It's pretty clear that LeBron is a huge fan of Abloh who continues to be an innovator in the fashion and design space. LeBron has been seen rocking Off-White gear in the past and these unreleased shoes have us incredibly jealous.

Will you be looking to cop these shoes when they drop in a couple of days or will you be passing?