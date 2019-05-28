LeBron James was celebrating memorial day weekend with some pretty famous friends yesterday, including his son Bronny James Jr. who recently got his very own Instagram account. While James partied in his backyard, many noticed that James was sporting some pretty interesting footwear that hasn't even been released yet. The shoes in question are Jerry Lorenzo's Nike Air Fear Of God 1 in the all-green "Frosted Spruce" colorway. The sneaker is expected to be very limited and will only be released on June 1st for the retail price of $350 USD, although it will surely hit the resale market with some hefty prices.

It's not surprising to see James sporting these types of shoes early. Athletes are typically given first dibs on these types of special releases, especially when they have deals with the companies themselves. LeBron has been affiliated with Nike ever since he entered the NBA and has always shown love to the company when it makes sense. James also seems to be a big fan of Jerry Lorenzo and his brand so we can't be mad at the King for flexing these shoes a little early.

Will you be looking to cop these this weekend or are you already prepared to take the L.

Nike Air Fear of God 1 Frosted Spruce/Py_rates