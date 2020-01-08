Once upon a time, Kanye West was working with Nike and helped create some iconic shoes. His first sneaker was the Nike Air Yeezy 1 which continues to be elusive for sneakerheads around the globe. Perhaps the most popular colorway is the "Net Tan" model which has one of the highest resale prices of any Kanye Nike sneaker.

On Tuesday night, LeBron James paid homage to this classic shoe with a Nike LeBron 15 modeled after the aforementioned colorway. As you can see from the images below, the upper comes in two shades of tan while the midsole is white and the outsole glows in the dark. Overall, it's a pretty dope colorway and James did a great job of rocking it.

This latest LeBron shoe came as a bit of a surprise considering he has moved on to the Nike LeBron 17. He's also been wearing the LeBron 7 lately as it's the tenth anniversary of the shoe. Seeing LeBron back in the 15 was quite refreshing as it's quite possibly the best silhouette in LeBron's Nike catalog. Hopefully, we will get to see James in even more phenomenal LeBron 15 colorways as the season progresses.

