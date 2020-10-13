The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat on Sunday night, winning the NBA Championship in a season unlike any other. LeBron James was named the Finals MVP, an honor that he fully deserved and, after a couple of days of celebrating, it's finally starting to sink in for the superstar that he's a champion once again.

With his fourth ring being placed on his fingers, LeBron went to bed last night and realized that he was tweeting as a four-time NBA champion.

"WE’RE CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!!! It just now hit me," wrote one of the greatest basketball players of all-time on Twitter.

LeBron and the Lakers have been celebrating hard for the last couple of days and now, they're heading back to Los Angeles knowing that they got the storied franchise back to where they belong: on top. Obviously, LeBron had a huge hand in that.

Could this be the start of a dynasty with LeBron and Anthony Davis leading the way? This was the first year they played together as teammates and, in the future, they could potentially dominate their way into earning future 'ships for the LakeShow.



Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Do you think this is the start of something bigger for LeBron James and the Lakers?