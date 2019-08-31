Lebron James is all about the guac and the guap. "Taco Tuesday" has become ritual in the James household and consequently, has made a regular appearance on our social media feeds. Pretty much every Tuesday, Lebron shares his elation about the arrival of his favourite day of the week. Although he was surely not the inventor of "Taco Tuesday", he has popularized it in a big way. It's highly unlikely that anyone else would be able to get a massive crowd of people to scream about tacos in unison, as he did recently at his LeBron James Family Foundation "Family Reunion".

The basketball legend is now seeking to solidify his title as founder of this wave and his association with the phrase by trademarking it. Lawyer, Josh Gerben, shared on Twitter today that James' company, LBJ Trademarks LLC, has filed to trademark "Taco Tuesday" for posts on social media and a podcast of the same name. The application states that James wants the rights for "advertising and marketing services provided by means of indirect methods of marketing, communications, namely, social media, search engine marketing, inquiry marketing, mobile marketing, blogging and other forms of passive, shareable or viral communications channels."

It's hard to imagine what a "Taco Tuesday" podcast would entail or how interesting it could be. But with everyone and their mother starting a podcast these days, James might as well jump on that wave while he's at it. Perhaps it will feature dinner table discussions, as he has been inviting high-profile guests to join his family for a Mexican meal.