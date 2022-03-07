LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers haven't had a particularly successful season. While LeBron is playing some dominant basketball, the Lakers as a whole are struggling to get wins. As a result, many are wondering whether or not LeBron is happy in L.A., especially when it comes to the front office, which is comprised of numerous voices that often conflict with one another.

There have been reports that LeBron wants some of these people gone from the team, while others say that LeBron wants control of the front office. In a new report from Bill Oram and Sam Amick of The Athletic, it was revealed by people close to LeBron that this is simply not the case.

Harry How/Getty Images

Per The Athletic:

“In terms of the James factor, and the question of whether he has an issue with the Lakers’ power structure that is so often questioned by others, sources close to him continue to insist he does not. But the voices that still matter, as we’ve been reminded of late, don’t stop there."

If the Lakers turn things around this season, then LeBron's status in Los Angeles will remain untouched. However, an early playoff exit could lead to some drastic changes. With that being said, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the NBA world.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

