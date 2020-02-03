Nike is apparently going all-in with the LeBron 7 retros this year and there are already a plethora of highly coveted colorways set to release. This includes the blue "All Star" colorway that dropped in 2009, as well as a couple of exclusive LeBron 7s that never even released.

For instance, rumors are swirling that the "Fairfax" LeBron 7, originally created in honor of the famed Los Angeles high school, will be hitting retailers for the first time in March.

The "Fairfax" LeBron 7s come equipped with a predominately black upper, highlighted by glossy, black patent leather overlays with varsity red and varsity maize accents strewn throughout. Images and release details for the 2020 retro have not yet been confirmed but it is believed the kicks will retail for $200.

Scroll down to get reacquainted with the 2009 version and click here to preview the "Hardwood Classic Alternate" Nike LeBron 7 that is also rumored to release for the first time later this year.

Nike LeBron 7 "Fairfax"/Flight Club

