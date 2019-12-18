Dwight Howard has been enjoying a nice little redemption arc with the Los Angeles Lakers as of late and has been putting up some impressive numbers for the squad. There was a time when people thought Howard was finished in the NBA but it appears as though he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. During the team's loss to the Indiana Pacers last night, Howard was able to shoot 10/10 and got himself a cool 20 points.

After the game, LeBron was asked about whether or not he was surprised with Howard's performance which led to a pretty hilarious answer. As it turns out, LeBron has some resentment towards Howard thanks to his performance in the 2009 Eastern Conference Finals which kept LeBron and the Cavaliers out of the Finals against Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.

“No, I’ve seen Dwight be special before when he averaged 35 (points), 17 (rebounds), and 5 blocks in the Eastern Conference Finals against my Cavs,” James said. “So him going 10-for-10 is nothing (compared) to what I’ve seen before, knocking me out of a chance to play Kobe in The Finals.”

In the end, the Magic lost that series and the Cavs probably wouldn't have done much better. Kobe's Lakers were unbeatable at that point so we're not surprised by the result. Hopefully. LeBron and Dwight can work out their issues.