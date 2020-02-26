LeBron James and Zion Williamson had the entire NBA world buzzing last night as they faced off against each other for the very first time. LeBron is nearing the end of his career while Williamson's is just beginning. Zion is the most hyped-up young prospect since LeBron back in 2003 so fans were anticipating their first game against each other. In the end, LeBron's Lakers came out on top by a score of 118-109. LeBron finished the game with 40 points while Zion was able to get 29. Needless to say, both players put on a show.

After the game, LeBron was asked about Zion and what he thinks about the young star. LeBron gave the Pelicans rookie his props and had some high praise in terms of Zion's abilities when put into the context of how basketball is played today.

"The kid is special. ... In today's game, where it's a track race, it's fast-paced, it's high tempo, it fits his game perfectly," LeBron said. This isn't the first time James has offered high praise for a young player and it certainly won't be the last. Williamson looks poised to run the NBA for years to come and we're sure LeBron is excited to see it.

Meanwhile, LeBron and the Lakers continue to be first place in the Western Conference with just 26 games left in the regular season.