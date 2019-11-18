LeBron James is in his 17th season in the NBA and so far, he is showing absolutely zero signs of slowing down. While he may not be racking up points every single night, he still has plenty of phenomenal games where he puts the Lakers in a position to win. At 34 years old, James still has plenty of gas left in the tank and could be in the league for another 6-7 years if he really wanted to be. Despite this, many feel like he is already nearing the end of his career and recently, he was asked about retirement. As it turns out, he has no interest in quitting just yet.

"I'm not at the end of my story," James said via Sporting News. "No, not really, not the way I feel right now. Me and Tom Brady are one and the same. We're gonna play until we can't walk no more."

Brady is currently in his 20th season with the New England Patriots and at 42 years old, he looks like a player still in their prime. He has plans to play until the age of 47 which could be huge for the landscape of the NFL. Brady ended up seeing LeBron's comments which ended up resulting in a nice little back and forth on Twitter.

With these two leading the charge, sports are going to be quite entertaining for years to come. It's cool to see two dominant athletes in separate sports exhibit such longevity at the same time.