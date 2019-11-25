LeBron James has left the Cleveland Cavaliers twice. He left once in 2010 and then again in 2018 as he went to the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron also left Miami in 2014 which means he has had his fair share of "returning home" games throughout his career. No one understands what it's like to polarize a crowd more than LeBron so when it comes to Anthony Davis' return to New Orleans, he is more than qualified to speak on it.

On Wednesday night, the Lakers will be playing against the Pelicans in New Orleans and will be Davis' first time playing against the team he requested a trade from. As LeBron explained, the two went through similar situations although there are a few differences.

“It was just a weird feeling, it was an eerie feeling for me,” James said. “Our situation can be a little different, but we can both relate to being with a franchise for seven years, being a franchise player and trying to take the franchise to a place where it hadn’t been before… It’s out job as his teammates to try to make him feel as comfortable as possible once we get to the game and make him feel like we’re going through it as much as he’s going through it.”

The Lakers are a much better team than the Pelicans, so if Davis is worried about losing to his former team, he should rest a little bit easier knowing that probably won't happen.