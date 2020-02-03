Ever since the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other victims, NBA fans have been mourning the loss of one of the best players in NBA history. Last Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers played their first game after Bryant's death and delivered a touching tribute in the process. LeBron James was front and center before the game where he offered up a beautiful speech that spoke to his relationship with Kobe and how much he means to the city of Los Angeles.

With the All-Star Game on the horizon, it has been decided that Team LeBron will wear the number 2 to honor Gianna Bryant. Meanwhile, Team Giannis will wear the number 24. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, LeBron chose to rep the number 2 because Gianna reminds him of his daughter, Zhuri.

LeBron has been known as a family man so it's easy to see why he would be touched in such a fashion. The NBA is doing its best to mourn a legend and so far, they have shown tremendous class throughout this tumultuous time. The All-Star Game will be a great way to celebrate Kobe's legacy and we can't wait to see what they do.

Perhaps we will see even more tributes in the coming weeks and months.