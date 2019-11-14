LeBron James is in his 17th season in the NBA but that isn't stopping him from putting up some impressive numbers. For example, The King is averaging 23.9 points this season and a career-high 11.1 assists. The Lakers have only played 11 games so far this season so it's not exactly a great sample size but regardless, it's still impressive. Of course, one of the big differences this year is that James has Anthony Davis by his side who can easily provide some buckets when needed.

During a recent report from Dave McMenamin of ESPN, James spoke about his assist totals this season and explained that it's not something he really thinks about. In fact, being the best at getting assists is something James has never really wanted to.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“I don’t know,” James said. “That’s never been a goal of mine. … The assist has always been my favorite because it gives my teammates an opportunity to score. And that’s what’s always mattered to me.”

If you're a Lakers fan this season, you have to be happy with what the team has accomplished. They currently sit at a record of 9-2 and are the first team in the league to hit that win total. If they keep this up, they'll be a frontrunner for the title.