LeBron James has been out of the Lakers lineup for a couple of weeks now as just a few Saturdays ago, he suffered an ankle injury which officially took him out of basketball for about a month or two. The injury has proven to be devastating for the Los Angeles Lakers, who fail to sustain much success without LeBron on the floor.

As one can imagine, this absence has only fueled LeBron further, and recently, he took to Twitter to speak on just how much he misses basketball. It's no coincidence that he said this after Gonzaga scored a buzzer-beater to beat UCLA last night in one of the most classic NCAA March Madness games of all time.

"Woke up out of my sleep to use the restroom and thought to myself.... MAN I WANNA HOOP! MISS IT SO MUCH!" LeBron wrote. "Ok anyways back to sleep I go."

LeBron and the Lakers have been adamant that he won't be rushing back to the floor, as they want him to be 100 percent before returning. At 36 years old, James has to be a bit more careful than usual, although, with his training regimen, we're sure he will be just fine.

Harry How/Getty Images