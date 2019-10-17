LeBron James and Anthony Davis have a ton of pressure on them heading into this upcoming NBA season as they have to carry the weight of the Los Angeles Lakers franchise on their shoulders. LeBron is easily one of the best players to ever step on the court while Davis has continually been one of the top five players in the league throughout the last decade. After missing the playoffs last season, some people feel like the Lakers have a real shot at going to the NBA Finals and fans are hoping they make good on that promise.

Last night, the Lakers played against the Golden State Warriors in some preseason action and eventually won the game 126-93. It was a pretty big blowout although Davis only scored eight points in 28 minutes of action. According to ESPN, LeBron spoke about AD's performance after the game, saying that since Davis has more help in L.A., he doesn't have to worry about carrying all of the weight.

"He has seen multiple defenders for seven straight years in New Orleans," LeBron explained. "He is able to read the defense. He can create for himself any time. There are not many guys in our league that can affect the game the way AD does. He can score, rebound and pass. He just does it at a high level."

Davis echoed those same sentiments saying he feels a lot more comfortable knowing he doesn't have to do all of the team's bidding. So far, the two have proved to be quite the duo and it will be interesting to see how it translates to the regular season.