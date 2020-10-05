LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had a disappointing Game 3 in the NBA Finals last night, as the team lost by a score of 115-104. Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat went off as he scored 40 points in an impressive triple-double. Regardless, LeBron and Anthony Davis were underwhelming, and it led to plenty of frustration as the Lakers had almost no answer for much of the game. Now, they are up 2-1 in the series although the Heat have the confidence that they can actually come back and win this thing.

Near the end of the game, LeBron was seen walking off the court early in what appeared to be a bout of frustration. The Lakers superstar stopped himself and turned around to watch the game clock run out, and then immediately left to the locker room. After the game, LeBron was asked whether or not he was confused about the game clock or if he was frustrated, as he explained, it was a case of both.

Now, the Lakers will get to play the Heat on Tuesday night in what will prove to be an extremely important Game 4. If the Lakers win, they will be on the precipice of a title and if the Heat win, the series is tied.