Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Memphis Grizzlies in what turned out to be a blowout victory for the former. The Lakers are looking pretty fantastic so far this season and with a record of 3-1, they are already off to a better start than last year. LeBron James had a nice game yesterday and went up against Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant. Morant has been fairly impressive so far this season and some believe he is an early contender for rookie of the year.

After the game, LeBron actually came through with some praise for Morant thanks to his connection to his two sons, Bryce and Bronny. As James explained, both kids are big fans of Morant and like the way he plays the game. Thanks to their love of Morant, LeBron has been a bit more attention to him.

“He seems like a really good [kid] and he seems like he loves the game. Both of my kids love him. They love his game," LeBron explained.

Morant has one of the highest ceilings of anyone in the league so Grizzlies fans should be excited about their future. Not since their grit and grind teams have they shown this much potential. If LeBron and his kids are taking notice then it's probably a good sign.