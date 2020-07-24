Over the last few years, LeBron James has been very vocal when it comes to social issues. One could even make the argument that LeBron is the most high-profile politically engaged athlete in the entire world. Even if you disagree with his politics, there is no denying that he has worked hard to bring equality to all people within the United States of America. With the recent protests in the United States, LeBron has continued to be vocal, especially within the Orlando Bubble.

While speaking with ESPN yesterday, James went in-depth on his feelings towards Black Lives Matter and just how important the sentiment is right now. In fact, LeBron likened BLM to a lifestyle as opposed to a movement.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“A lot of people kind of use this analogy, talking about Black Lives Matter as a movement. It’s not a movement,” James said. “When you’re Black, it’s not a movement. It’s a lifestyle. We sit here and say it’s a movement, and, OK, how long is this movement going to last? ‘Don’t stop the movement.’ No, this is a walk of life. When you wake up and you’re Black, that is what it is. It shouldn’t be a movement. It should be a lifestyle. This is who we are. [...] I don’t like the word ‘movement’ because, unfortunately, in America and in society, there ain’t been no damn movement for us. There ain’t been no movement.”

As the NBA season continues, LeBron will surely continue to fight for what he believes in, alongside many other players.

[Via]