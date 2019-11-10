Lebron James has made it clear he's an avid hip hop fan with his consistent posting of himself rapping along to various songs. He also famously helped convince Kendrick Lamar to release his project Untitled Unmastered.

On his way to the Laker's most recent game, the NBA legend posted another video of him rapping, this time along to MC Eiht's “Going Out Like Geez” and “Take 2 Wit Me." Eiht was understandably excited to recieve the Lebron James cosign, posting a screen recording of Lebron's video with the caption, "GEAH AND THATS BLUESTAMP OFFICIAL SHOUTOUT MY NIA @kingjames ON HIS WAY TO GET ABOVE THE RIM BANGIN THAT #WECOMESTRAPPED GEAH RIDER MUSIC IN FULL EFFECT #UBITCHASSBITCH THE DOUBLE ALBUM "OFFICIAL" COMIN #TWENTYONE9"

The two tracks, “Going Out Like Geez” and “Take 2 Wit Me," were released back in 1994 on Eiht's solo album, We Come Strapped. As hinted at by the end of the caption, MC Eiht is currently working on his next album Offical. It will be the west coast rapper's first solo album since 2017 when he dropped Which Way Iz West.

Perhaps listening to Eiht before games is the Laker's key to winning. They ended up beating the Heat by fifteen points on Friday night.