LeBron James' instagram activity this off-season has largely been dominated by his weekly "Taco Tuesday" videos but with the NBA season now less than two months away, the Los Angeles Lakers star has begun sharing videos from his training sessions.

The footage posted to LeBron's most recent instagram story included some questionable squats that brought out the best of #NBATwitter, as well as some traditional on-court work in preparation for "battles coming in the near future." The latter also featured a quick message for all the naysayers who think LeBron is washed up - or, as he is now calling himself, the #WashedKing.

LeBron and the Lakers, like several other Western Conference contenders, will look a whole lot different in the 2019-20 season.

The Lakers shipped out Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and others this off-season in order to land Anthony Davis, as well as a cast of veterans that includes Jared Dudley, Danny Green and Avery Bradley. The Lakers also reached a one-year deal with DeMarcus Cousins, but a recent ACL injury forced the team to sign veteran center Dwight Howard.

Of course, there's another former All Star still searching for a home and many are calling on LeBron and the Lakers to make it happen. Carmelo Anthony could still be added to the Lakers roster, as they have an open roster space available, but as of now the team has shown no real interest in bringing Melo on board.