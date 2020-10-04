LeBron James is one of the best players in the NBA and throughout the NBA Finals, he has proven what we already know to be true. With the Lakers up 2-0 in the NBA Finals, it is looking more and more likely that LeBron James and company will come out victorious. Throughout the NBA bubble period, LeBron has remained locked in and it's clear he hopes to continue pushing as hard as possible until the Larry O'Brien trophy is safely in his hands.

On Friday, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin released Savage Mode 2 which features narration from Morgan Freeman. LeBron has clearly been listening to the track "Slidin'" as he took to Twitter with Freeman's outro passage. Based on the words, it seems apparent that James is as focused as he's ever been.

"When your vision is crystal clear, they say it’s razor-sharp/ A focused mind is said to be like a knife, but the scalpel is wisdom/ All one can do us accept that life is a double-edged sword. STAY ON THE EDGE!!!!" LeBron wrote.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals goes down tonight at 7:30 PM EST. The Lakers have an opportunity to go up 3-0 in the series, which would put the Heat in a virtually insurmountable hole.