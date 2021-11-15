LeBron James, Drake, and Naomi Osaka have all invested in a sports technology and gaming firm called StatusPro. The brand focuses on combing augmented reality and virtual reality with player data to create training and fan engagement products. They expect the industry to be worth $57 billion by 2027, according to a press release.

“I look for investment opportunities that can have a lasting impact on culture and society – and StatusPRO is poised to do that,” Osaka said in a statement. “It’s not only going to influence gaming and entertainment (two things I am passionate about), but also the way athletes can train and analyze their performance.”



Theo Wargo / NBC / Getty Images

Chief Executive Officer Troy Jones, who co-founded the company with Andrew Hawkins, says the investors have “proven the value of creating companies and brands that prioritize empowerment, diversity of thought, experience, and culture.”

The company, headquartered in Miami, Florida, currently works with several NFL teams, NCAA teams, and the NFL Players Association.

Maverick Carter, Jimmy Iovine, Paul Wachter, and several others are also invested in StatusPro.

New investments are building for Drake who also recently dumped some of his earnings into a minority stake in the food chain, Dave's Hot Chicken.

