NBA training camps are officially underway across the league and the highlights that basketball fans have been dying for are slowing starting to surface. Just yesterday, we saw an early glimpse of the Lonzo Ball-Zion Williamson connection in New Orleans, and today we got our first LeBron highlight of training camp.

The four-time NBA MVP and his teammates took part in a full scrimmage on Thursday which came down to the wire as LeBron's squad trailed 101-98 with just seconds remaining. That's when the Space Jam 2 star pulled up from the logo and buried a three to tie things up.

Check out the footage below.

LeBron and the Lakers have six pre-season games on the docket this month, starting with a matchup against the Golden State Warriors this Saturday, October 5, followed by a pair of games against the Brooklyn Nets in China. It remains to be seen just how much action, if any, LeBron and Anthony Davis will get in those pre-season games but the team has already announced that third-year forward Kyle Kuzma won't be playing at all.

Last week them announced that Kuz is still recovering from a stress reaction in his left foot and he'll undergo an MRI when the team returns from their trip to China in mid October. The 24-year old forward averaged 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in his second season with the Lakers last year.

The Lakers will open the 2019-20 regular season on October 22 as they take on the new-look Los Angeles Clippers in the second game of TNT's opening night double-header.