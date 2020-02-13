LeBron James is one of the best athletes in the entire world and at 35 years old, he is still playing at a ridiculously high level. With this in mind, you would think he's been kind to his body, especially with the way he eats. At the end of the day, nutrition is extremely important and if you don't eat right, you can completely wreck your body.

Well, in an interview with Joe Vardon and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, Tristan Thompson completely dispells that idea. At one point, Thompson goes in-depth about LeBron's diet and how it consists of a lot of sweets and very little moderation. Thompson seemed to be dumbfounded over LeBron's diet and to this day, he doesn't understand how the three-time NBA champion has been able to maintain his body.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Per Thompson:

“He has the worst f***ing diet ever. Ask him what he eats for breakfast. He has like five french toast, drowns it in syrup with strawberries and bananas. Then he has like a four-egg omelette and then he goes and just f***ing dunks on somebody. It doesn’t make sense. He eats desserts with every meal. He’ll come with his one-week diet, vegan crap, but he literally eats like it doesn’t make sense. He’s really a specimen. He eats like sh*t. I remember one year I tried to eat like he ate and it just didn’t work out. I started gaining weight and said, “F*** this.” I mean it works for him. He loves sweets. He loves sweets. He eats desserts and French toast. It’s crazy how his body just burns it.”

Thompson's comments certainly come as a bit of a shock but when you consider how LeBron has tacos every Tuesday, we shouldn't be too surprised. At least he's able to work it all off.