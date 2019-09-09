Lamar Jackson received a ton of criticism last season in his first year as quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens. Some pundits felt as though his throwing ability wasn't good enough to be a starting quarterback and that he should be played as a running back or receiver instead. During the Ravens' first game of the season against the Miami Dolphins, Jackson proved the doubters wrong as he threw five touchdown passes. picked up 324 yards and completed 85 percent of his passes.

While the Dolphins are a pretty horrendous team, there is no denying that Jackson's performance was exceptional and if you're a Ravens fan, you have to be encouraged by what you saw. One person who was impressed by Jackson was none other than LeBron James who took to his Instagram story to offer some praise. LeBron said, "not bad for a running back" which is what Jackson jokingly said in his postgame press conference. James ended the shoutout by saying "keep going young king."

Unfortunately for James, his hometown Cleveland Browns lost to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 43-13. It was a shocking result considering people legitimately thought the Browns would be better this season. Either way, this bodes well for Jackson and the Ravens who also play in the AFC North.

Only time will tell whether Jackson can keep up this exceptional pace.