It's been a rough season for LeBron James who was destined to do big things with his Los Angeles Lakers squad. There was even a time this season where LeBron was a top contender for the MVP award thanks to just how much he was carrying in light of Anthony Davis' struggles. In March, however, LeBron went down with an ankle injury and has been having trouble coming back from it. After playing a couple of games last weekend, he is back out of the lineup and will likely only return next week.

With the playoffs on the horizon, everyone knows LeBron is going to be motivated, and it seems like now he is using Bugs Bunny references as a way to demonstrate just how ready he is for this next challenge. "It’s all fun and games until the [bunny emoji] got the fun," he wrote on Twitter.

Of course, LeBron has a new Space Jam movie coming out later this year so it's easy to see why he would want to use such a metaphor. As we all know, playoff LeBron is a whole different beast and even if he might be coming off of an injury, there is no doubt he will be playing some of his best ball of the season.

It's going to be a hard road back to the Finals for the Lakers although, with their current roster, it's certainly possible.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images