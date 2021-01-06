Last night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies was closer than many would have anticipated, but the outcome was secured by LeBron James simply being LeBron James in the final moments before the buzzer sounded, blocking a last-minute shot attempt from Brandon Clarke.

At the start of his career, critics were glued to LeBron's late-game performance, challenging the star to be more clutch. Over the course of his career, King James has shut those same critics up by proving time and time again that he is clutch, just like he did last night.



Harry How/Getty Images

During a close game, the Lakers secured the victory over the Grizzlies with LeBron's tremendous block on Brandon Clarke. The young hoops star was fairly open in the paint when he got the ball, attempting to lay it in. However, James was right there to stop his effort, swatting away the shot and grabbing the rebound to regain possession with less than a minute left on the clock.

This was LeBron's only block of the game, but it came at the absolute perfect time. The first-ballot Hall of Famer finished the game with 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists, clinching the Lakers' sixth win of the season and placing them at the front of the pack in the Western Conference.



John McCoy/Getty Images

LeBron and the Lakers play next on Thursday night against the Spurs.