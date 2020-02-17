LeBron James and Nike kicked off their line of Space Jam 2 products in celebration of the NBA All Star Weekend in Chicago, which included the first "Monstars" Nike LeBron 17, as well as the "Tune Squad" Nike LeBron 17 Low. Additionally, LeBron laced up a brand new "Monstars" LeBron 17 during Sunday night's All Star Game.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The special edition kicks are highlighted by a predominately green knit upper, which serves as a nod to the Space Jam villain Mr. Swackhammer aka the head of "Moron Mountain." In addition to the vibrant, lime green construction, the Swackhammer LeBron 17s come equipped with pink detailing on the tongue, multi-color detailing around the heel and Space Jam branded insoles.

According to sneaker source J23 App, the Space Jam x Nike LeBron 17 "Mr. Swackhammer" is scheduled to release via Nike.com on Wednesday, February 19th for the retail price of $225. Check out the official photos below.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike