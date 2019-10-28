Three games into the NBA season, and three different Nike LeBron 17s for the Lakers' All-Star forward.

On Sunday night, LeBron pulled out a "Lakers Home" colorway of his 17th signature sneaker, featuring a crisp, white knit upper equipped with splashes of purple and gold mixed in throughout the silhouette. A similarly styled black colorway dropped earlier this month, but Nike has not yet announced release details for this latest Lakers design.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Other colorways that LeBron has laced up this season include the completely purple "2K" LeBron 17, as well as the "Red Carpet" iteration that he wore at home against Utah on Friday night.

The LeBron 17 features an ultra lightweight knitposite upper that allows for ultimate movement and flexibility. Additionally, the LeBron 17 combines the largest heel Max Air unit featured in a basketball shoe with two Zoom Air pods in the forefoot.

Check out some additional in-game photos of the kicks below.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images