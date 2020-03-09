LeBron James pulled out another exclusive Nike LeBron 7 last night at Staples Center, as the Los Angeles Lakers picked up a 112-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. James' latest LeBron 7 PE pulls design cues straight from the Lakers' Sunday whites, featuring purple and yellow detailing atop a pristine, all-white leather upper.

Harry How/Getty Images

LeBron finished with 28 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in the Lakers' win on Sunday as the team improved to 49-13 on the season with a 6.5 game cushion on the Clippers. Nike has multiple Nike LeBron 7s on the horizon for this year, but it remains to be seen if this "Lakers Home" colorway will be among those releasing.

Continue scrolling for some additional shots of the Lakers LeBron 7, and click here to preview the "Hardwood Classic Alternate" that will reportedly hit retailers for the first time ever this year.

Harry How/Getty Images