Lebron James seems to be a family man, sharing tons of proud father posts on his social media channels while documenting his kids as they grow up. Most recently, the 36-year-old basketball star proudly showed off his 6-year-old daughter Zhuri James' impressive dance skills in a joyful Instagram post on Saturday (March 13).

In the video shared by James, Zhuri looks like a professional as she flawlessly executed a choreography to Cardi B's latest hit "Up." She performed the dance alongside her dance instructor, but from the looks of it, the youngster didn't need much instruction.



Jason Miller/Getty Images

Lebron explained in the caption that the dance lesson had just concluded when Zhuri got to decide which song she wanted to freestyle to, going with the popular TikTok single "Up." "Yeah it’s officially over for me guys!! I feel bad for whomever my Baby Z decides to bring home first!" wrote the pro-baller in the caption.

He continued, "Look at my mama face getting it in with her dance instructor/teacher Ms. @candice. After they end their scheduled routined session she allows a freestyle and Zhuri pick that song. She would!" before mentioning Zhuri's parent-run Instagram page in the caption.

Cardi herself came across the video as well, sending love over to the family's way. "Yes we all see cuteness gut bayybee I see a future superstar. Sooo adorable! I'm maaa hype lols," wrote the rapper.

From the looks of it, talent clearly runs deep in the James family.

[via]