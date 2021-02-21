LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled over the last couple of games due to the fact that the team has been without their big man Anthony Davis. Davis is currently battling an Achilles injury and he most likely won't be back until some time in the month of March. In the meantime, LeBron has to carry the team on his back, and last night, they lost again this time to the Miami Heat.

The final score was 96-94 and at the last second, James passed the ball to Caruso, who tried to tie up the game with a buzzer-beater. Caruso ended up bricking the shot, which led to a ton of ridicule on social media. After the game, LeBron spoke on the shot and what he wishes Caruso had done instead.

“I think the only bad thing about it is that he shot a long 2,” James said. “I wish he would have shot a 3 and, make or miss, I’ll live with that.”

In the clip above, you can clearly see Caruso's feet on the line. Had he just stepped back a couple of inches, his game-tying attempt would have been a game-winning one. Regardless, there is no time for what-ifs in the NBA, and in the grand scheme of things, this game won't affect the outcome of the Lakers' season.

