LeBron James has been quite vocal over the years about the criminal justice system and how it disproportionally affects people of color. When it comes to sentencing, black people tend to get longer sentences for the same crimes as their white counterparts. Celebrities like Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and Yo Gotti have all been fighting for criminal justice reform, which can only benefit everyone, moving forward.

Recently, LeBron took to Instagram to highlight perhaps the most egregious part of the system at work. James referenced a report saying that Lori Loughlin will be allowed to choose what prison she goes to while serving her two-month sentence. Of course, Loughlin is an actress who was recently found guilty for her role in the College Admissions Scandal.

"Of her what!!??? ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£. I’m laughing cause sometimes you have to just to stop from crying! ð¤¦ð¾‍âï¸. Don’t make no damn sense to me. We just want the same treatment if committed of same crime that’s all. Is that asking for to much??? Let me guess, it is huh. Yeah I know!! We’ll just keep pushing forward and not expecting the handouts! STRONG, BLACK & POWERFUL!" LeBron wrote.

Based on her sentencing and leniency shown by the courts, it's clear the Loughlin is getting special treatment due to her status as an actress. There are some people who would not be shown such compassion, which is exactly why so many people are fighting for reform.