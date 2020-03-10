Coronavirus has put fear into sports leagues around the world and the NBA is included in that. The league is contemplating drastic measures in order to make sure all of its players and fans are safe. For instance, the league could start playing games without fans in the stands. While things haven't gotten that bad as of yet, the NBA recently enacted rules that make it so the media can't enter the locker room. In fact, scrums have been outlawed and now players will have to stand at a podium to answer questions.

LeBron James was one of the first players to go through this process as he spoke to the press after practice today. LeBron was in a jovial mood as reporters asked him what it felt like to be so far removed from the press. The Lakers superstar joked about how he felt a lot safer, while also noting that it definitely feels weird to not have the microphones in his face.

During his media availability, James spoke about his stance on not playing in front of crowds, saying "Obviously I would be very disappointed not having the fans because that's what I play for - I play for my family, I play for my fans. But at the same time you gotta listen to the people that's keeping tracking of what's going on. If they feel like it's best for the safety of the players, the safety of the franchise, the safety of the league to mandate that - that's something we'd all listen to."

This response is in stark contrast to what he said over the weekend. Regardless, it truly feels like we're living in a whole new world.