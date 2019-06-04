Over the last few months, the Los Angeles Lakers have been a complete mess which has been highlighted by Magic Johnson leaving the team and calling general manager Rob Pelinka a liar and a backstabber. It's been a tumultuous time to be a part of the organization and you have to feel for LeBron James who joined the team last offseason. There have been rumors that LeBron is unhappy with the organization and that he might want to go elsewhere.

These reports were corroborated by Los Angeles Times reporter Bill Plaschke who went on The Sedano Show to talk about some potential scenarios where LeBron might leave. For Plaschke, if the Lakers can't get a big name free agent or win a trade, James might be out the door.

"I'm hearing that if they whiff on free agency, and if they whiff on a trade, which I don't know how likely that is, but if that happens, they've got big trouble with LeBron," Plaschke said. "I heard this for the first time yesterday, somebody very connected said 'You know what, if they whiff, LeBron's going to say either I'm out of here or get me out of here, or the Lakers just might as well just get him out of here.' So this is huge."

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Part of LeBron's reasoning to play in Los Angeles was partially due to the Hollywood opportunities that have presented themselves, so it's a bit of a stretch to think James would jump ship so easily. Plaschke's report will only be confirmed if and when LeBron takes action on the matter so don't get too excited just yet.

Either way, this offseason is a crucial one for the Lakers.

