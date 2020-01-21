He's a modest, hard-working family man who is one of the most respected basketball players on and off of the court. Yet, just because he likes to be humble doesn't mean that LeBron James doesn't drop a few stacks now and then on some serious ice. Iceman Nick is well known in celebrity circles for creating one-of-a-kind pieces that can catch your attention from across a room, and TMZ reports that he recently helped craft a standout pendant for Bron.



Joe Scarnici / Stringer / Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers star reportedly commissioned Iceman Nick for a large "Lion Gatekeeper" pendant that boasts "130 grams of 14k gold, encrusted with 35 carats of VS1 diamonds." Bron is a fan of the King of the Jungle because he's referenced lions in campaigns, logos, and apparel.

The crowned "Lion Gatekeeper" is also a fully functioning doorknocker with blazing red eyes that light up. TMZ didn't share how much this piece set Lebron back, but we're sure he spared no expense. Other clients of Iceman Nick include Rap-a-Lot Records, Carmelo Anthony, Nelly, Lonzo Ball, Boosie Badazz, Megan Thee Stallion, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Baby, and many more. Check out Bron's new bling below along with a few other celebrity pieces Iceman Nick has crafted.