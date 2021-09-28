It is no secret that the NBA goes as LeBron goes.

For some years now, it's been a quiet conversation that LeBron James is at the forefront of the NBA's decision making process. Much like Carmelo Anthony jokingly telling James that he is the GM of the Lakers, it has long been believed that King James has NBA commissioner Adam Silver's ear and that whatever LeBron wants, LeBron gets.

Today, however, after revealing that he and his family have all received the COVID-19 vaccine, he is not in the position to tell anybody else what to do.

"You have to do what's best for your family," LBJ said. "So, I know what I did for me and my family. I know some of my friends and what they did for their families ... But as far as speaking for everybody and their individualities and things that they want to do, I don't feel like that -- that's not my job."

"Everybody and their individualities," as LeBron mentioned, is an indirect reference to those NBA players who have declined the COVID-19 vaccine, despite mandates in certain cities which will ultimately force unvaccinated players to miss time and lose money.

Among the highest profile unvaccinated players are Andrew Wiggins, Bradley Beal and Kyrie Irving. Wiggins, who attempted to get a religious exemption from the vaccine, is facing a vaccine mandate in San Francisco as a member of the Golden State Warriors, as is Irving, a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

Beal, who would still be able to play in his home city, Washington D.C., under current regulations, spent a portion of the Wizards media availability yesterday questioning the vaccine and its benefits, asking, "I would like an explanation to people with vaccines, why are they still getting COVID?" Before also stating, "If that’s something we’re supposed to highly be protected from, that’s funny that it only reduces your chances of going to the hospital. It doesn’t eliminate anyone from getting COVID."

The vaccine debate has raged throughout the NBA for weeks now and, despite 90% of the league being vaccinated, there are holdouts and those holdouts do include some big name players who, if faced with missing games, will hurt their team's chances at being successful.

Harry How/Getty Images

LeBron, the most important and arguably the best player in the league, even at age 36, is vaccinated but like many NBA players have echoed over the last couple days, does not feel it is his place to convert those holdouts.

It'll be interesting to see how the next couple of weeks leading up to the NBA's opening night play out regarding the vaccine but one thing is for sure -- LBJ got the shot and with the revelation that the Lakers are 100% vaccinated, will be ready to go for that first tip-off.

