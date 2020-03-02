LeBron James has consistently been one of the best players in the NBA for the last 17 years now and he's showing no signs of slowing down. Last night, James was playing against the New Orleans Pelicans and ended up scoring 34 points as well as 13 assists and 12 rebounds. LeBron continues to rack up triple-doubles this season and last night's efforts were good enough for a big win that put the team comfortably ahead in first place in the Western Conference.

While LeBron was impressive, his performance didn't come without some hilarity. In the clip below, LeBron goes to inbound the ball but ends up dribbling the ball out instead of passing. This momentary lapse in judgment immediately went viral as fans couldn't believe LeBron had just made such a boneheaded mistake.

When you've been playing basketball for as long as LeBron has, these things tend to happen. You can't always be at the top of your game and sometimes, other things cross your mind which is what results in these types of plays. Regardless, it was pretty hilarious in the moment and it's going to be hard for LeBron to ever live that one down.

In the end, LeBron still got the last laugh as his team picked up their 46th win of the season.