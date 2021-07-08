LeBron James is one of the best basketball players in the entire world although when it comes to his body, he is very realistic about what he can and cannot do. After a hard season with the Los Angeles Lakers, James made the tough decision to skip out on the Olympic games as he wanted to give his body a break heading into the 2021-2022 season.

Numerous players have made similar decisions although the likes of Kevin Durant, James Harden, Damian Lillard, and Jayson Tatum have all decided to represent the United States in just a few short weeks. The roster promises to be a special one and as a result, LeBron took to Twitter as he gave his thoughts on the Olympic team heading into the Summer Games.

"Damn I love this @usabasketball Men’s Senior Team this summer. Good luck fellas!" James wrote. LeBron knows what it takes to win an Olympic Gold Medal and over the years, he has played on some incredible men's basketball teams. Heading into the Olympics, Team USA is usually always the favorite and they should prove to be favorites again this year.

While the field might be deep, Team USA will have the largest assortment of NBA talent at the Olympics, which has to count for something.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images