Robert Sarver has become a pariah in the NBA over the past couple of weeks thanks to the recent report that came out, detailing all of his wrongdoings as the owner of the Phoenix Suns. Sarver was not well liked amongst his peers, but the recent findings about him have not helped matters.

It was revealed that Sarver used the N-word on multiple occasions and even used sexist language in the work place. This was a full-on pattern that the NBA was horrified by. They suspended him for a year while also fining him $10 million. As you can imagine, players felt as though this was a weak punishment especially since Donald Sterling got banned for life.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James was one of the players who felt like the league wasn't doing enough. He made a strong statement on Twitter last week, and when he found out that Sarver was going to sell the team, LeBron reacted with jubilation. As you can read down below, LeBron thinks this shows how progressive the NBA truly is.

"I’m so proud to be a part of a league committed to progress!" he wrote.

Sarver's decision to sell the team came as a surprise as many felt like Sarver's ego would force him to keep the team. In the end, he will no longer be part of the NBA, which is exactly what the NBA should want.