Rich Paul has taken the NBA world by storm thanks to his reputation as being one of the most powerful agents in the game. Paul was discovered by LeBron James and together, they have been able to build Klutch Sports from the ground up. Paul represents a plethora of NBA stars and continues to be secure big-money deals for his clients. Today, it was reported that one of the biggest talent agencies in the world, United Talent Agency, would be investing in Paul and his Klutch Sports brand. This means he will also become the head of the agency's brand new division dedicated to sports.

LeBron was recently asked about Paul's latest move and as you would expect, he had high praise for his agent.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Remy Martin

“I knew from day one Rich was going to build something totally different,” James told Joe Vardon of The Athletic. “He understood players needed a new way to operate on and off the floor. And I know Klutch is just beginning. I’m so proud of what he’s built and to be able to call a real innovator my brother.”

Paul has been LeBron's agent since 2012 which is the same year he created Klutch Sports.