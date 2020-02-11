Tokyo, Japan is hosting the Olympics this summer and Team USA is expected to do some serious damage. Yesterday, the team released its long list of 44 finalists for the 12-man roster. As you can imagine, LeBron James was the biggest name on that list and now, people are speculating as to whether or not he's going to want to play this summer.

Reporters asked James about the team and for now, he seems to be non-committal. According to Melissa Rohlin of Sports Illustrated, James' decision will completely hinge on how his body is feeling, especially after the playoffs. LeBron and the Lakers are hoping to still be in a title race come June and if this is the case, LeBron may want to take the entire summer off.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

“My name is in the hat and it’s always predicated on: one; my body, how my body is feeling at the end of the season — I hope to make a long playoff run,” James said. “And then where my mind is and then where my family’s head is. So, it’s a lot of factors but my name is in the hat.”

Even without LeBron, Team USA still has a stacked list of finalists so fans shouldn't worry too much. There are plenty of stars to lead this team to yet another Gold medal.