Luka Doncic has quickly become one of the best players in the NBA and in the eyes of some fans, he should be in the running for the MVP trophy. There are plenty of players who deserve it this season although Luka has certainly made an incredible case for himself. Last night, the Mavericks were playing against the Memphis Grizzlies, and with just a few seconds to go, they were down by two points and only had a few seconds to either tie it or win.

That's when Luka got the ball and fired off a bizarre shot all while being tripped up. He was able to get the shot off outside the arc and somehow and some way, the shot went in, giving his team the win at the buzzer. It was a truly incredible moment that had fans stunned.

Justin Ford/Getty Images

LeBron James immediately saw the play and took to Twitter where he offered some praise to Luka for what he had just pulled off. "WOW WOW WOW!!!!! Cmon @luka7doncic you ain’t serious man!!" he wrote.

LeBron and Luka have had their battles over the last couple of years and it's clear James has a ton of respect for the Mavericks star. We're sure LeBron would love to have a teammate like Luka, perhaps sometime in the future.