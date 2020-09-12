LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have been on an incredibly impressive run this season and it is easy to see why. With superstar players like LeBron and Anthony Davis working in tandem with one another, this Lakers roster has been able to climb to the top of the Western Conference, where they are a game away from getting into the Conference Finals. A championship is within reach and if they want to get the glory, players like LeBron will need to be at their best.

So far, this has proven to be true and despite being in his 17th season, LeBron continues to expand his skillset. More specifically, he has been relying on a spin move that worked out quite well for him. While speaking to ESPN, LeBron explained exactly why this spin move works.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“I have no f—ing idea,” LeBron said. “I’m going to be completely honest. I have no idea when that became such a big part of my semi-transition. It’s a very effective move because of my size and my speed. [The majority] of the time, it’s successful. I’ve been unsuccessful with it a few times where guys have gotten a block or I haven’t gotten enough body contact and they’ve been able to challenge it a little bit more. But … it’s a pretty successful shot for me. Very balanced.”

Perhaps we will see more of this move tonight, as LeBron and the Lakers look to eliminate the Houston Rockets from the playoffs.

[Via]