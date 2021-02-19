LeBron James has accomplished a lot throughout his 18-year career and at this point, it feels like he could very well play for five more seasons. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is 36 years old, and this season, he is going for his fifth championship, which would tie the likes of Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan. As for his individual records, LeBron is currently chasing down Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first all-time on the NBA scoring list.

On Thursday night, LeBron got one step closer to surpassing these men as he officially hit the 35,000-point mark. LeBron was able to reach this goal thanks to a free-throw while playing against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, LeBron spoke to reporters about the achievement, and how he is humbled by all of it.

“First of all, I’m very humbled and very grateful to be part of such a great league and I love to do what," LeBron said. "I mean, it’s a privilege to do what I love to do and that’s play the game of basketball, continue to inspire the youth and for me to be linked with some of the greats to ever play this game. It’s always an honor. And I always just want to go out there and play the game the right way, inspire my teammates, inspire people that watch me and just try to be as good as I can be every single night and not really put a ceiling on my ability, or put a ceiling on what I can do as far as this game. And I’ve had some pretty good moments, and I’m very thankful for that.”

LeBron still has a ton of gas left in the tank, and at this point, fans are expecting him to break Kareem's record. If he continues at this current pace, it certainly won't take him very long.

