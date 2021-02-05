Throughout his career, LeBron James has consistently racked up a ton of new milestones, and with each passing season, fans expect him to inch higher on all of the all-time lists. For instance, last night the Lakers were able to defeat the Denver Nuggets in a blowout and LeBron put up yet another impressive performance which saw him surpass Wilt Chamberlain for the third-most field goals made in the history of the league.

The only two players who are above LeBron right now are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone, who aren't too far away. Immediately after the game, LeBron was asked about reaching this point in his career and as one can imagine, he was very excited about surpassing an achievement once held by a legend like Wilt.

“The association with a legend like Wilt Chamberlain, that does something for me," LeBron said. "I’m someone who grew up reading about the game, studying the game. Wilt obviously was a big staple of that. It’s very humbling.”

LeBron is also behind Kareem and Malone on the all-time scoring list although barring any injuries, LeBron will most likely pass both of them. He has displayed tremendous consistency throughout his career, and if he were to play until 40, there's no reason why he couldn't reach the very top.

Over the course of the next few years, we can't wait to see what other heights LeBron gets to.

