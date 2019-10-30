When you have Anthony Davis and LeBron James on your team, you have a chance to win every single night. The Lakers are a team that is loaded with talent right now and even if their depth is suspect, they can still give any team the business on any given night. Simply put, this Lakers team is a real championship contender.

Last night, Davis proved exactly why it was necessary for the team to trade for him. In just 31 minutes of play, Davis scored 40 points and 20 rebounds while going 26/27 at the free-throw line. Davis had one of the best games of his career and Lakers fans couldn't believe what they were witnessing. After the win, LeBron gave his thoughts on his new teammate.

“I don’t even think he’s scratched the surface yet,” James said via ClutchPoints. “I think we’re all still getting comfortable with one another. I think he’s still getting comfortable out on the floor. When he’s attacking like that, the guy shoots high in the ’80s-’90s from the free-throw line. That’s easy money for him and is great for our defense as well. It’s great for our team being able to set our game down like that. He was wonderful tonight. Spectacular in all facets, both offensively and defensively.”

With the win, the Lakers now have a record of 3-1 and are about to embark on a three-game road trip. If you're a Laker fan, you have to be optimistic about what what you're seeing.