Bronny James Jr. has been making waves at Sierra Canyon over the last couple of years, however, it's clear that he still has a lot of work to do before he becomes a high-caliber recruit. Luckily for Bronny, he has the guidance of his father, LeBron James who knows a thing or two about what it takes to become one of the best basketball players in the world.

LeBron is at the vast majority of Bronny's games and now that Sierra Canyon is done for the season, James has been attending his son's summer league games. In fact, LeBron was at Bronny's game last night, and one fan got to capture a moment between the two. As you can see in the video below, LeBron instructs Bronny to shoot off the pass, and that's exactly what the eldest James brother does. Unfortunately, the three-point shot bounced off the rim, although LeBron was still proud of Bronny for taking the opportunity.

LeBron has always been heavily involved in Bronny's young basketball career and it has been great to see the young player's development as he looks to make it onto a top-tie university team like Duke. There is no telling where Bronny's basketball aspirations will go, however, with LeBron by his side, his future is bright.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images